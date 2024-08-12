Diversify Advisory Services LLC Has $260,000 Stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,418 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HALO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,259,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $490,072,000 after purchasing an additional 152,870 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 28.1% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,541,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,379,000 after purchasing an additional 557,350 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,736,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,167,000 after purchasing an additional 37,763 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,613,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,622,000 after purchasing an additional 145,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,518,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,122,000 after purchasing an additional 63,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halozyme Therapeutics

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, Director Matthew L. Posard sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $500,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 109,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,488,847.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total value of $269,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,836.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew L. Posard sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $500,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 109,755 shares in the company, valued at $5,488,847.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $2,294,050. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on HALO. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.44.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of HALO stock opened at $55.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.44. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.83 and a 1 year high of $57.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.27.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 36.94% and a return on equity of 225.71%. The firm had revenue of $231.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

