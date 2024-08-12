Diversify Advisory Services LLC Has $297,000 Stake in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,594 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PJT Partners during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in PJT Partners by 27.6% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in PJT Partners by 41.0% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in PJT Partners in the second quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on PJT shares. UBS Group raised their target price on PJT Partners from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. JMP Securities raised their target price on PJT Partners from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $128.00 target price (up from $108.00) on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on PJT Partners from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.80.

PJT Partners Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of PJT stock opened at $121.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58 and a beta of 0.62. PJT Partners Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.47 and a 12 month high of $136.90.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $360.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.93 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PJT Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is presently 27.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PJT Partners news, Director Emily K. Rafferty sold 1,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.79, for a total transaction of $221,819.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,369.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PJT Partners Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

