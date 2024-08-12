Diversify Advisory Services LLC Has $306,000 Stake in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Free Report) by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,788 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 56,174 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Harmony Gold Mining were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Harmony Gold Mining alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. 31.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HMY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Harmony Gold Mining from $5.80 to $4.80 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. HSBC downgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th.

Harmony Gold Mining Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE HMY opened at $9.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a 1-year low of $3.41 and a 1-year high of $11.04.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile

(Free Report)

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.