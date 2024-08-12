Diversify Advisory Services LLC Has $582,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 266,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,511,000 after acquiring an additional 69,939 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 20,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

BATS EFAV opened at $71.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.53. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $64.68 and a 12 month high of $76.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.80 and a 200-day moving average of $70.26.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

