Diversify Advisory Services LLC Has $945,000 Holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLFFree Report) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,868 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC owned 0.08% of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,143,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tanager Wealth Management LLP raised its position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 1,760,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,775,000 after buying an additional 194,839 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 365,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,356,000 after buying an additional 12,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,452,000.

NYSEARCA XHLF opened at $50.22 on Monday. BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $50.05 and a 1-year high of $50.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.19 and a 200-day moving average of $50.20.

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XHLF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of six months. XHLF was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

