Diversify Advisory Services LLC Has $997,000 Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,078 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAT. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 900,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,721,000 after purchasing an additional 5,884 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 130,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,765,000 after purchasing an additional 5,014 shares during the period. Shira Ridge Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management now owns 78,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 172,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,955,000 after purchasing an additional 14,678 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 130.1% in the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 592,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,752,000 after purchasing an additional 335,171 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAT opened at $52.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52-week low of $42.53 and a 52-week high of $58.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.51.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

