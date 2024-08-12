Diversify Advisory Services LLC Invests $214,000 in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 6,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Get IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF alerts:

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MNA. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 1,562.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 109.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378 shares in the last quarter.

IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MNA opened at $32.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $277.61 million, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.39. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 1-year low of $30.36 and a 1-year high of $32.39.

IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF Profile

The IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (MNA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Merger Arbitrage index. The fund tracks an index that uses a merger arbitrage strategy with long exposure to takeover targets and short exposure to broad global equity indexes. MNA was launched on Nov 17, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.