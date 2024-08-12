Diversify Advisory Services LLC Invests $278,000 in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 22,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 8,794 shares in the last quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $316,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 871,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,665,000 after buying an additional 7,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDOG opened at $55.27 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.95. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.76. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 12-month low of $44.36 and a 12-month high of $57.27.

The ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (SDOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Sector Dividend Dogs index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the five highest-yielding S&P 500 securities in each sector. SDOG was launched on Jun 29, 2012 and is managed by ALPS.

