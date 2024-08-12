Diversify Advisory Services LLC Invests $603,000 in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 473,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Dohj LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,510,000. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 37,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares during the period.

BATS IGEB opened at $45.28 on Monday. iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.61 and a fifty-two week high of $50.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.47.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.1689 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

