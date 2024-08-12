Diversify Advisory Services LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 21.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,390 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12,066.6% in the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 5,861,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,813,688 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,007,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,879,058,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071,624 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,048,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,468,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987,134 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 17,226,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455,461 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 163.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,827,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371,882 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $99.55 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.29. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.58 and a 1 year high of $100.89.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

