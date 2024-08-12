Diversify Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 42.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,904 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,716,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,749,000 after buying an additional 17,525,484 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Citigroup by 18.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,756,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,620,867 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,755,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836,283 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 17,775,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,395,000 after buying an additional 1,300,520 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $867,599,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on C. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Citigroup from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.06.

Citigroup Trading Up 0.6 %

Citigroup stock opened at $58.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.48 and a 200-day moving average of $60.42. The company has a market cap of $110.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.46. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $38.17 and a one year high of $67.81.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.75%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

