Diversify Advisory Services LLC Makes New $200,000 Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSMO. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 52,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 9,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, AA Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ BSMO opened at $24.89 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.54 and a 1 year high of $24.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.80.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.053 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2024. BSMO was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

