Diversify Advisory Services LLC Makes New $635,000 Investment in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Chip Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 495.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 191,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,742,000 after purchasing an additional 159,501 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 281.3% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 150,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,848,000 after acquiring an additional 110,765 shares in the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 52,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 8,687 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 52,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 67,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 16,783 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPIE stock opened at $45.72 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.37. JPMorgan Income ETF has a twelve month low of $43.72 and a twelve month high of $45.88.

JPMorgan Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

