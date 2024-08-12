Diversify Advisory Services LLC Purchases 3,148 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 37.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 47,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 6,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 13,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $80.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.41. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $66.67 and a 52 week high of $83.19.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

