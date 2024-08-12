Diversify Advisory Services LLC Purchases 496 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 496 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Southern alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Southern by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 502,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,212,000 after purchasing an additional 97,729 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Southern by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Southern by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 184,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,925,000 after acquiring an additional 20,692 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In other Southern news, EVP Sloane N. Drake sold 12,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $931,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,597.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Southern news, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $535,509.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,620,831.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sloane N. Drake sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $931,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,597.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,280 shares of company stock worth $1,678,625. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Southern from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.93.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SO

Southern Trading Up 0.4 %

SO opened at $86.80 on Monday. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $61.56 and a 12 month high of $89.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.71. The firm has a market cap of $94.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Southern had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 12.88%. Southern’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Southern’s payout ratio is 74.42%.

Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.