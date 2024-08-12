Diversify Advisory Services LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VBK. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 920.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 277,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,390,000 after acquiring an additional 250,453 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 244.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 300,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,759,000 after acquiring an additional 213,588 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,469,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,474,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 246,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,642,000 after acquiring an additional 81,029 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $246.78 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $251.67 and a 200 day moving average of $250.33. The company has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $195.63 and a 52 week high of $268.30.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

