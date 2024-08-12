Diversify Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 43.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,091 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 835 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in Tractor Supply by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its position in Tractor Supply by 700.0% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up from $245.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.58.

Shares of TSCO opened at $260.52 on Monday. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $185.00 and a 52 week high of $290.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $28.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $268.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $260.00.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.84% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 42.84%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

