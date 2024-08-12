Diversify Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,149 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 34.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,198 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,149 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,620,939 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,509,601,000 after purchasing an additional 184,979 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,840,789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,197,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,351 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,176,356,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,779,294 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $866,862,000 after acquiring an additional 116,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,536,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $791,008,000 after acquiring an additional 56,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SHW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $370.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $340.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $355.00.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $345.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $315.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $318.05. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $232.06 and a 1 year high of $356.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.19. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 75.58%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

