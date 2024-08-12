Diversify Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,318 Shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,318 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JQUA. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 59,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 145.5% in the first quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 18,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 66,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JQUA opened at $52.80 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.94. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.37 and a fifty-two week high of $54.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.94.

About JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

