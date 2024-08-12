Diversify Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,585 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Aflac alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 11,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aflac by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Aflac by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 6,454 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth $279,000. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Aflac from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Aflac from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Aflac from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Aflac from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 22,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $1,957,403.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,522 shares in the company, valued at $5,381,329.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 22,378 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $1,957,403.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,381,329.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.94, for a total transaction of $197,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,796,552.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aflac Price Performance

NYSE:AFL opened at $101.21 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.27. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $72.78 and a 1-year high of $104.90. The firm has a market cap of $57.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.23. Aflac had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.08%.

Aflac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.