Diversify Advisory Services LLC Sells 30 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMP. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 280.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 30,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,585,000 after purchasing an additional 22,487 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,317,000. TNF LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,842,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.07, for a total transaction of $657,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,818,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

AMP stock opened at $404.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $426.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $420.36. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $306.63 and a twelve month high of $449.94. The firm has a market cap of $40.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 73.83% and a net margin of 18.64%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.44 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $390.00 to $387.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $504.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $460.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $464.33.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

