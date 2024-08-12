Diversify Advisory Services LLC Sells 305 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 9.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 706.5% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 425.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $107.16 on Monday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $93.08 and a 52-week high of $110.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.25.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

