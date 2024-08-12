Diversify Advisory Services LLC Sells 3,121 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,121 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 463,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,138,000 after acquiring an additional 75,878 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 142.1% during the 4th quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 7,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 13,638.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 151,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,570,000 after purchasing an additional 150,563 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 173.7% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 20,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 12,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

OTIS opened at $93.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $37.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.59. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.32 and a fifty-two week high of $100.84.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 31.65%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 45.09%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.83.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

