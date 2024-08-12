Diversify Advisory Services LLC Sells 3,699 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 58.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,638 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,699 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Allegion alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALLE. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Allegion by 255.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 313 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion during the first quarter worth $44,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion during the first quarter worth $50,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Allegion by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 765 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Allegion by 103.4% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.98, for a total transaction of $267,624.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,354,343.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Allegion Stock Down 0.4 %

ALLE opened at $128.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.20 and its 200 day moving average is $125.95. Allegion plc has a fifty-two week low of $95.94 and a fifty-two week high of $141.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.13.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. Allegion had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 47.21%. The company had revenue of $965.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $953.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALLE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Allegion from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Allegion from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Allegion from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.40.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ALLE

Allegion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.