Diversify Advisory Services LLC Sells 4,233 Shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,233 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,932,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162,310 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,698,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,797,000 after acquiring an additional 200,649 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,724,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,113,000 after acquiring an additional 92,391 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 3,410.4% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,688,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,755,000 after buying an additional 2,612,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 25.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,236,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,376,000 after buying an additional 460,717 shares during the last quarter. 61.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GNL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com raised Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Net Lease has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Global Net Lease Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:GNL opened at $8.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.63. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.52 and a 52-week high of $11.58.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $203.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.80 million. Global Net Lease had a negative return on equity of 10.08% and a negative net margin of 37.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.65%. This is a boost from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -60.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Global Net Lease news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $702,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,829,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,840,092.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $702,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,829,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,840,092.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 159,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total value of $1,169,150.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,546,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,962,224.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,043,070 shares of company stock valued at $7,497,437. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

