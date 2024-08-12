Diversify Advisory Services LLC Sells 4,378 Shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report) by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,378 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Southland Equity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 11,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 922,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,977,000 after acquiring an additional 40,923 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 101,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,910,000 after acquiring an additional 9,017 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 16,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 6,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 149.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 47,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 28,729 shares during the last quarter.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF stock opened at $68.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.63.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Profile

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

