Diversify Advisory Services LLC Sells 797 Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 797 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 141.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000.

NASDAQ:VWOB opened at $64.17 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.51 and its 200 day moving average is $63.17. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.18 and a fifty-two week high of $64.50.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3374 per share. This represents a $4.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

