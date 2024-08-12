Diversify Advisory Services LLC Sells 822 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 21.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,051 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 822 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Travelers Companies by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TRV opened at $213.00 on Monday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $157.33 and a one year high of $232.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $48.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $209.52 and its 200-day moving average is $215.26.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.35 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 8.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 31.20%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TRV shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $202.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $241.00 to $231.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.78.

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total value of $2,114,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,820,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

