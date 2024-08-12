Diversify Advisory Services LLC Takes $1.02 Million Position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 20,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adams Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 185,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,903,000 after buying an additional 70,920 shares during the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $686,000. Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 149.6% during the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 31,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 19,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $532,000.

Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF stock opened at $48.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.78.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.2752 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (JBBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of floating-rate collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of varying maturities, rated between BBB+ and B- from global issuers. JBBB was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

