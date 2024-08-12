Diversify Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BIV. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. United Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. American National Bank grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 616.0% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance
BIV stock opened at $76.94 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.56 and a 200-day moving average of $74.96. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $70.43 and a one year high of $77.96.
About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
