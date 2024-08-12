Diversify Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BIV. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. United Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. American National Bank grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 616.0% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BIV stock opened at $76.94 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.56 and a 200-day moving average of $74.96. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $70.43 and a one year high of $77.96.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.