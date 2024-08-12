Diversify Advisory Services LLC Trims Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 784 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 10,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total transaction of $2,324,098.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,625,035.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 10,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total transaction of $2,324,098.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at $7,625,035.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.01, for a total value of $1,254,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,159,670.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,904 shares of company stock valued at $6,607,149. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on MMC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $189.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.25.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of MMC stock opened at $220.06 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $214.82 and a 200 day moving average of $206.60. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.02 and a 52 week high of $227.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 16.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.37%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

