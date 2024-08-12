Diversify Advisory Services LLC Trims Stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 744 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,213,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 181,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,675,000 after buying an additional 63,716 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC increased its position in Avery Dennison by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 133.4% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 26,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after buying an additional 15,040 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Avery Dennison

In related news, SVP Deena Baker-Nel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.17, for a total transaction of $684,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,824.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Deena Baker-Nel sold 3,000 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.17, for a total transaction of $684,510.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,824.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Francisco Melo sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total transaction of $851,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,689 shares of company stock valued at $5,562,466 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Avery Dennison Trading Up 0.1 %

Avery Dennison stock opened at $207.86 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.84. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $165.21 and a 52-week high of $233.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.88.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 33.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 51.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $256.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Avery Dennison from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.96.

View Our Latest Analysis on AVY

Avery Dennison Profile

(Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

Read More

