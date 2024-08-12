Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Trading 4% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4% during mid-day trading on Monday after Evercore ISI raised their price target on the stock from $29.00 to $34.00. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock. Doximity traded as high as $37.25 and last traded at $37.02. 549,173 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 1,703,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.60.

DOCS has been the topic of several other reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Doximity in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Doximity from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Doximity from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Doximity from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Doximity from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Doximity

In other news, CFO Anna Bryson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 309,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,836,945. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Craig Overpeck sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total value of $35,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,324.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Anna Bryson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 309,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,836,945. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 81,951 shares of company stock valued at $2,574,843 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Doximity by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,404,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,122,000 after acquiring an additional 873,682 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Doximity in the first quarter worth about $91,673,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Doximity by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,474,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,594,000 after purchasing an additional 621,590 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Doximity by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,302,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,555,000 after purchasing an additional 301,290 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Doximity by 250.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,714,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,143,000 after buying an additional 1,225,707 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Doximity Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.31.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. Doximity had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 31.04%. The firm had revenue of $118.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Doximity Company Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Featured Stories

