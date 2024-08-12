Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Get Ducommun alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on DCO. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Ducommun from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of Ducommun in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $67.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DCO

Ducommun Price Performance

Shares of DCO opened at $61.70 on Friday. Ducommun has a fifty-two week low of $42.31 and a fifty-two week high of $65.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.82. The company has a market cap of $907.98 million, a P/E ratio of 51.85 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Ducommun had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $197.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ducommun will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Stephen G. Oswald sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total transaction of $116,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 347,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,237,195.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ducommun

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,016,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $52,916,000 after acquiring an additional 17,897 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 746,879 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,315,000 after acquiring an additional 6,869 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ducommun in the 4th quarter worth $13,699,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 219,479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,259,000 after acquiring an additional 15,494 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 188,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,806,000 after acquiring an additional 10,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

About Ducommun

(Get Free Report)

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing services for products and applications used primarily in the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.