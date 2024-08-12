Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Earns “Buy” Rating from Truist Financial

Truist Financial restated their buy rating on shares of Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $72.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $65.00.

Get Ducommun alerts:

DCO has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Ducommun from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ducommun from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DCO

Ducommun Price Performance

NYSE:DCO traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,462. The company has a market capitalization of $891.35 million, a P/E ratio of 51.85 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.82. Ducommun has a twelve month low of $42.31 and a twelve month high of $65.89.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $197.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.57 million. Ducommun had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 2.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ducommun will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Ducommun

In other news, CEO Stephen G. Oswald sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total value of $116,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 347,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,237,195.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ducommun

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ducommun by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 723,575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,483,000 after purchasing an additional 54,228 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in Ducommun by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 57,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Ducommun by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 188,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,806,000 after acquiring an additional 10,090 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Ducommun by 535.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 16,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 14,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ducommun by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,016,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $52,916,000 after acquiring an additional 17,897 shares during the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ducommun Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing services for products and applications used primarily in the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.