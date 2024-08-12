Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Price Target Raised to $120.00

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $111.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DUK. Barclays lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.33.

NYSE:DUK traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $112.46. 711,302 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,953,553. Duke Energy has a 1 year low of $83.06 and a 1 year high of $116.67. The company has a market cap of $86.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.46.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 10.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $173,415.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4 shares in the company, valued at $409.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $1,549,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 437,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,190,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $173,415.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 4 shares in the company, valued at $409.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 21,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 8,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 523,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,789,000 after buying an additional 77,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

