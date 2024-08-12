Dynatrace’s (DT) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their neutral rating on shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $55.00 target price on the stock.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DT. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $59.70.

View Our Latest Research Report on Dynatrace

Dynatrace Stock Up 0.0 %

Dynatrace stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,288,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,590,126. Dynatrace has a 52 week low of $39.42 and a 52 week high of $61.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.52 and a 200-day moving average of $47.22. The firm has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.19, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.04.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $399.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Dynatrace will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dynatrace

In other news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total value of $2,320,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 732,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,994,907.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total value of $2,320,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 732,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,994,907.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 15,404 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total transaction of $681,164.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 237,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,514,277.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,274 shares of company stock worth $3,883,271. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DT. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 76.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Dynatrace in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Dynatrace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 3,813.3% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.