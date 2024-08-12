e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Rating Reiterated by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reiterated their overweight rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $260.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $258.00.

ELF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Baird R W upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. DA Davidson restated a buy rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen increased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a strong-buy rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $216.43.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

NYSE:ELF traded down $9.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $151.38. 752,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,619,830. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.63. e.l.f. Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $88.47 and a fifty-two week high of $221.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.46.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.16. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 26.64% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $321.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.47 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 14,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total value of $2,636,234.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,182 shares in the company, valued at $15,385,342.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 14,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total transaction of $2,636,234.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,182 shares in the company, valued at $15,385,342.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 548 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $95,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,507 shares in the company, valued at $37,538,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,390 shares of company stock worth $18,264,873 in the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On e.l.f. Beauty

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Matrix Trust Co bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter worth $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

