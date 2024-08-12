Electroneum Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $860,241.26 (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 12th. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $35.58 million and $860,241.26 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Electroneum has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000873 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Electroneum

ETN uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,977,801,105 coins. The official message board for Electroneum is medium.com/@etn-network. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a Layer 1 EVM-compatible blockchain known for its swift transaction speed of 5 seconds with instant finality, low smart contract fees, and high energy efficiency, using the Istanbul Byzantine Fault Tolerance (IBFT) consensus. It powers AnyTask.com, aiding freelancers globally by enabling payments in ETN, which is especially beneficial for the 1.4 billion people without bank accounts. Created in 2017 by Richard Ells, ETN has expanded its use to over 4 million users and supports various charitable and educational projects through its validator program.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

