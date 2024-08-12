Emergent BioSolutions’ (EBS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $8.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

NYSE EBS opened at $7.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $371.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.62. Emergent BioSolutions has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $15.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.72 and a 200-day moving average of $4.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($1.35). Emergent BioSolutions had a negative net margin of 47.68% and a negative return on equity of 18.53%. The company had revenue of $254.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Emergent BioSolutions will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $61,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,482 shares in the company, valued at $332,885.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,919 shares of company stock worth $75,831. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 32,706.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 4,906 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Emergent BioSolutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Emergent BioSolutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Emergent BioSolutions in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, provides preparedness and response solutions for accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats in the United States. The company offers NARCAN Nasal Spray for the emergency treatment of known or suspected opioid overdose; Vaxchora vaccine for the prevention of cholera; Vivotif vaccine for oral administration for the prevention of typhoid fever; Anthrasil for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; CYFENDUS for post-exposure prophylaxis of disease following suspected or confirmed exposure to Bacillus anthracis; and Raxibacumab injection for the treatment and prophylaxis of inhalational anthrax.

