Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) Price Target Cut to $2.00 by Analysts at Roth Mkm

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Free Report) had its price target cut by Roth Mkm from $2.50 to $2.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NRGV. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Energy Vault from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Energy Vault from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.25.

Energy Vault Price Performance

NYSE:NRGV traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,601. Energy Vault has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $3.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $122.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.65.

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 million. Energy Vault had a negative net margin of 26.17% and a negative return on equity of 38.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Energy Vault will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Laurence Alexander sold 22,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.16, for a total transaction of $25,886.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,219,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,802.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 63,804 shares of company stock valued at $73,319 in the last ninety days. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Vault

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Vault in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Vault in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Energy Vault by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Vault during the first quarter worth $91,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Vault by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 11,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Energy Vault Company Profile

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers B-Vault, an electrochemical battery energy storage systems for shorter-duration energy storage needs; G-Vault, a proprietary gravity energy storage solution, including EVx solution; and H-Vault, a hybrid energy storage systems including systems that integrate green hydrogen.

