Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) Price Target Cut to $50.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Enovis from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Enovis from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $69.13.

Enovis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ENOV traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.89. 97,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,146. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -28.93 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.30. Enovis has a 52 week low of $39.98 and a 52 week high of $65.03.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Enovis had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $525.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enovis will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Enovis

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENOV. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Enovis in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enovis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enovis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Enovis by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Enovis during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

About Enovis

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

Featured Articles

