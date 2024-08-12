EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target Cut to $166.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) had its target price cut by UBS Group from $169.00 to $166.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

EOG has been the subject of several other research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Mizuho raised their price target on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $151.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $144.45.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $127.53. The stock had a trading volume of 211,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,188,651. EOG Resources has a fifty-two week low of $108.94 and a fifty-two week high of $139.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $73.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.30.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 30.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total transaction of $611,506.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,474 shares in the company, valued at $19,457,792.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of EOG Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,275,932 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $6,938,635,000 after buying an additional 146,674 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in EOG Resources by 1.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,889,715 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,693,261,000 after buying an additional 373,365 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,782,454 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,423,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,538 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,564,463 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,478,401,000 after purchasing an additional 766,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,948,119 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $598,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

