EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Upgraded at Itau BBA Securities

Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of EPAM Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $202.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded EPAM Systems from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $236.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on EPAM Systems in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $263.33.

EPAM Systems Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE:EPAM traded down $3.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $189.96. 200,621 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 634,923. The business has a 50-day moving average of $191.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.68. EPAM Systems has a 12-month low of $169.43 and a 12-month high of $317.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.45.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.19. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that EPAM Systems will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 11,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 394,211 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $117,215,000 after acquiring an additional 17,609 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter worth $357,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in EPAM Systems by 372.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 476,311 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $141,627,000 after acquiring an additional 375,439 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

