Eventbrite’s (EB) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at BWS Financial

BWS Financial reiterated their buy rating on shares of Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial lowered shares of Eventbrite from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Eventbrite from $9.00 to $6.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. KeyCorp cut Eventbrite from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut Eventbrite from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Eventbrite from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.58.

EB opened at $3.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $307.85 million, a P/E ratio of -16.53 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.72. Eventbrite has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Eventbrite in the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Eventbrite by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 34,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Eventbrite in the fourth quarter worth about $513,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Eventbrite by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Eventbrite during the 4th quarter valued at about $302,000. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a two-sided marketplace that provides self-service ticketing and marketing tools for event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales.

