Evercore ISI Boosts OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Price Target to $40.00

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Evercore ISI from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on OGE. StockNews.com raised shares of OGE Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of OGE Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.33.

OGE Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

OGE Energy stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.21. 43,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,413,765. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.00. OGE Energy has a 52 week low of $31.25 and a 52 week high of $40.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. OGE Energy had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $662.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. OGE Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that OGE Energy will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OGE Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a $0.418 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.77%.

Institutional Trading of OGE Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 3.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,815,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,878,000 after purchasing an additional 139,872 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,177,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,986,000 after buying an additional 93,916 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 31.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,197,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,453,000 after buying an additional 531,730 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,873,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,435,000 after buying an additional 59,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in OGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth $49,274,000. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

Featured Articles

