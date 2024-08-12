Everscale Trading Up 12.8% This Week (EVER)

Everscale (EVER) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 12th. Everscale has a total market cap of $104.87 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Everscale has traded up 12.8% against the dollar. One Everscale coin can currently be bought for $0.0528 or 0.00000089 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Everscale

Everscale’s launch date was May 7th, 2020. Everscale’s total supply is 2,117,523,733 coins and its circulating supply is 1,985,522,571 coins. The Reddit community for Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everscale’s official website is everscale.network. The official message board for Everscale is blog.everscale.network.

Everscale Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everscale (EVER) is a blockchain platform’s native token. It offers decentralized solutions, optimizes transactions, and supports decentralized applications (dApps). EVER is used for transaction fees, staking, and governance within the Everscale ecosystem. The extent of governance participation by token holders may vary.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everscale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everscale should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everscale using one of the exchanges listed above.

