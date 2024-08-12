Fermata Advisors LLC Buys 2,689 Shares of INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB)

Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of INmune Bio worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of INmune Bio by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at INmune Bio

In related news, Director Scott Juda purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.27 per share, for a total transaction of $36,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 71,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,553.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 35.20% of the company’s stock.

INmune Bio Trading Down 3.0 %

INMB stock opened at $7.36 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.29. INmune Bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $14.74. The firm has a market cap of $145.60 million, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.93.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.13. INmune Bio had a negative return on equity of 103.41% and a negative net margin of 26,333.59%.

About INmune Bio

INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, focuses on developing drugs to reprogram the patients innate immune system to treat disease in the United States. It intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation.

