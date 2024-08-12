Fermata Advisors LLC Buys 4,651 Shares of Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQMG)

Fermata Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQMG – Free Report) by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,651 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC owned about 0.85% of Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,318,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $323,000. Finally, Prism Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 17,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

QQMG stock opened at $30.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.79 million, a PE ratio of 37.67 and a beta of 1.22. Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $23.42 and a twelve month high of $34.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.95.

Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0441 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

The Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 ESG index. The fund tracks an index of NASDAQ-100 stocks screened and weighted based on various environmental, social, and governance criteria. QQMG was launched on Oct 27, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

