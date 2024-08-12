Fermata Advisors LLC Invests $329,000 in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 312 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,084,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,739,462,000 after acquiring an additional 75,837 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,793,461 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,024,604,000 after buying an additional 76,517 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,406,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,587,784,000 after buying an additional 183,296 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,045,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,180,259,000 after buying an additional 376,167 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 947,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $900,186,000 after acquiring an additional 66,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,124.00 to $1,115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,250.00 to $1,225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,130.67.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $1,124.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $66.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,050.41 and a 200-day moving average of $1,056.69. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $860.10 and a one year high of $1,169.11.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.98 by ($0.43). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 146.57% and a net margin of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,120.00, for a total value of $462,560.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 265 shares in the company, valued at $296,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Dana Perlman sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,109.76, for a total transaction of $53,268.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,097 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,406.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,120.00, for a total transaction of $462,560.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,589 shares of company stock worth $39,989,614 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

